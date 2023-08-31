Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious...
According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire
Two men and one woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
3 people injured in shooting near supermarket in Richmond
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening

Latest News

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 North, close to the 288 exit ramp.
Overturned vehicle on I-95 in Chesterfield causing delays
Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
Video shows inmate's escape after killing deputy
VDOT says the crash happened near the 288 exit ramp.
Overturned vehicle on I-95 causing delays in Chesterfield
This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at...
Top prosecutors back compensation for those sickened by US nuclear weapons testing