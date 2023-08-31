Crews working to shore up Highway 12 on Outer Banks

BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - State highway crews are out shoring up Highway 12 on the Outer Banks after an overnight visit from Idalia.

Some parts of the coastal highway were impassible this morning.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says most sections of the highway in Hatteras Village have standing water. They say some eight inches of water is on the road in the area of Village Marina and 5-10 inches in the Sandy Bay area.

In Buxton, both directions of Highway 12 are covered in sand, while on Pea Island the highway is clear but limited visibility due to blowing sand.

At Oregon Inlet, there is approximately 2 inches of water on Highway 12, just north of the Oregon Inlet Campground.

The Department of Transportation has multiple crews out on the highway to rebuild the dunes that protect the highway. They ask you stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

