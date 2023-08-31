74-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A 74-year-old Hopewell man died Wednesday night in an officer-involved shooting.

The Hopewell Police Department says officers responded to reports of a man actively firing shots just before 7:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gordon Street.

When officers arrived, they said they saw the suspect holding two firearms.

“The officers on scene repeatedly gave the suspect clear and concise verbal commands in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect refused to comply,” the police department said Thursday. “The officers continued to give verbal commands to the suspect to gain compliance. The suspect discharged his firearm, forcing the officers to return fire.”

The suspect - Berkley Lee Collins Jr. - was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured.

Residents in the area say they heard multiple gunshots around 7:30 p.m. They later heard what sounded like people saying, “put it down” and then what sounded like additional shots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 804-674-2133 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

