Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Neisseria meningitidis - the cause of Meningococcal disease, an inflammation of the membranes...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening
Richmond police investigate a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Richmond police investigate shooting in supermarket parking lot

Latest News

An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is...
Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Idalia moves NE towards Charleston then makes an easterly turn out into the Atlantic by...
Idalia weakens to a tropical storm Wednesday evening
Richmond police investigate a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Richmond police investigate shooting in supermarket parking lot