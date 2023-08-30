Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and humid with some afternoon storms south of RVA

Idalia stays away from Central VA
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and humid today, but less humid air arrives this afternoon, leading to a dry and pleasant end to the work week.

Today: Cloudy and humid with isolated showers or storms likely south of RVA this afternoon. but many areas stay dry. Less humid air arrives during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10% in RVA, higher south)

Thursday: A Cloudy start but quickly turning sunny. Cooler than average temperatures, breezy and low humidity. Idalia misses us to the south, but isolated showers will be possible for our far southern counties. Wind from the North in RVA at 10-15mph, with 30mph gusts possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60°, highs around 80°. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 90°.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny and hot, a little more humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

