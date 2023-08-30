Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Idalia strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida.
- Starting next week, you will be screened for weapons when visiting VCU’s medical buildings.
- Crews removed fencing surrounding the former Lee Circle. The fence stood there for around two years since the city removed the Robert E. Lee statue in Sept. 2021.
- Today’s forecast is cloudy and humid. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.