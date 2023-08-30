Virginia Red Cross volunteers providing relief in aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Ed Miller spent the afternoon packing his bags as he prepares for his deployment down to the areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve done this a number of times, and every time I see the next one, it just breaks your heart,” said Miller.

Miller is one of nearly one dozen Red Cross volunteers from Virginia heading down to help out with relief efforts.

Miller plans to drive down in a Red Cross disaster relief truck on Thursday morning, ready to lend a helping hand.

“I will either be working in feeding and sheltering and or delivering supplies,” said Miller. “I’m expecting to see houses that have been flooded out, houses that may be on the ground, probably will be on the ground, I’m expecting to see a lot of water in places.”

Hurricane Idalia submerged homes and cars, turning streets into rivers as thousands along the Gulf Coast lost power.

Miller will be assigned depending on the needs amid the aftermath.

“I just have to do something,” said Miller.

Miller has been deployed at least ten times before for other relief efforts.

“What I’ve learned is that every disaster that I’ve been to is different,” said Miller. “The needs generally the same, but the people are different and there’s always a different type of need.”

An outlet to serve others Miller tells us is the most rewarding part of all.

“It’s tough to be on site sometimes, but that keeps me going back because I enjoy helping people,” he said. “I’ve always liked thinking of ways I could help other folks because I’ve really been blessed during my life and I’ve always tried to figure out things that I can do, even when I was working, to help other folks. Once I retired, I could go away a lot more and the Red Cross really suits me in that regard.”

Miller plans to start his drive from Red Cross headquarters in Henrico on Thursday morning. The Virginia Red Cross also believes the number of volunteers will grow, depending on the needs in the areas Hurricane Idalia passed through.

