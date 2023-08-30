Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia continues to set ridership records with passenger rail

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The popularity of passenger rail continues to grow in Virginia, setting records for ridership in the state.

Virginia currently supports eight daily Amtrak Northeast Regional roundtrips, originating in Roanoke, Norfolk, Newport News and Richmond.

Members of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Board of Directors met in Richmond Wednesday,

Executive Director DJ Stadtler said people are “flocking to the trains,” and he expects the trend to continue as the state adds service and works with its partners to make sure the trains run on time.

“July of 2023 was the first month of the fiscal year and also the largest ridership month we have ever seen in Virginia with over 125,000 passengers,” Stadtler said.

Included in the state’s expansion plan is the extension of passenger rail to the New River Valley. And some key questions remain, including the precise timing of improvements.

Wednesday’s meeting did not include any major news on that front, but rail officials said the planning and design work is moving forward.

They said they should have more information for the board by December or January.

