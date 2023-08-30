Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has declared a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease after 27 cases have been reported since June 2022.

Henrico County is among several health districts that have reported “at least one outbreak-associated case” of the disease.

Meningococcal disease, caused by the bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis type Y, is a rare but serious illness.

“Rarely, people can develop serious forms of illness, such as meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) or septicemia (a bloodstream infection),” the Virginia Department of Health said on its website.

Symptoms often appear flu-like at first and can then become more severe.

“Meningococcal disease can be treated with antibiotics, but quick medical attention is extremely important,” VDH said.

VDH recommends avoiding sharing personal items, practicing good hand hygiene and making sure adolescents and teens are up to date on the meningococcal conjugate vaccine.

“You should not delay seeking care if you or a loved one experience the following symptoms: fever, chills, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to bright light, and possibly a rash,” VDH said.

VDH says the strain associated with the outbreak is circulating more widely in the U.S., but the risk to Virginia’s population remains low.

