Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Utility bills delayed in Petersburg

The city of Petersburg
The city of Petersburg(Image: City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg says a printer technical error has delayed the printing and mail of utility bills this month.

“These bills are now scheduled to be mailed on Thursday, August 31,” the city said Wednesday in a news release. “Please note that the utility payment due date has been extended from September 5 to September 19, 2023.”

Customers can view and pay utility bills online from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
25-year-old killed, another injured after deadly Chesterfield crash
As of 1pm on Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia is a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to weaken to...
Idalia expected to weaken to a tropical storm
The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail
Fencing comes down around Lee Circle on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Fencing starts to come down at Lee Circle

Latest News

Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing granted bond; placed on house arrest