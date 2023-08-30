Utility bills delayed in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg says a printer technical error has delayed the printing and mail of utility bills this month.

“These bills are now scheduled to be mailed on Thursday, August 31,” the city said Wednesday in a news release. “Please note that the utility payment due date has been extended from September 5 to September 19, 2023.”

Customers can view and pay utility bills online from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

