Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Travis Ryan Brown found guilty on all charges in murder of Khaleesi Cuthriell

The jury has returned guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, in the Travis Ryan Brown trial in Augusta Circuit Court.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The jury has returned guilty verdicts on all counts, including murder, in the Travis Ryan Brown trial in Augusta Circuit Court.

Wednesday, August 30, marked the third day of trial in connection with the abuse and murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Attorneys gave closing arguments this morning after the prosecution and defense rested. Jurors began deliberations in the early afternoon, and came back with their verdicts shortly after 4 p.m.

Brown was found guilty of aggravated murder, child abuse, and felony murder.

His trial had been scheduled to go until Friday, September 1. Brown is set to be sentenced February 8, 2024.

Candi Jo Royer’s jury trial is set to begin October 16, where she faces similar charges. She reportedly had custody of Khaleesi, and was Brown’s girlfriend at the time.

A question that remains in this case is where the little girl’s body is. Investigators say the landfill where Khaleesis’ remains may be could take years to search.

This is a developing story.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
25-year-old killed, another injured after deadly Chesterfield crash
As of 1pm on Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia is a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to weaken to...
Idalia expected to weaken to a tropical storm
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Idalia weakens to a tropical storm after slamming Florida as a powerful hurricane
The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Idalia weakens to a tropical storm after slamming Florida as a powerful hurricane
Henrico is among several health districts that have reported ‘at least one outbreak-associated...
Va. Department of Health announces outbreak of meningococcal disease
Richmond International Airport breaks record for flying passengers.
Hurricane Idalia causes airport disruptions across southeast
Sharnez Hill and her little baby 3-month-old Neziah were unintended targets of gunfire at the...
Another man sentenced in Richmond shooting that killed mother, baby
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire