New poll shows Gov. Youngkin with 51% approval rating

The latest poll from Roanoke College looked at how Virginians feel about a few different political issues.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WVIR) - The latest poll from Roanoke College looked at how Virginians feel about a few different political issues.

For the most part, the ratings remained stable with Governor Glenn Younkin (R) receiving at 51% approval rating.

A new question about the 2024 Presidential Election found that almost half of Virginia’s Republicans list former President Donald Trump as their top pick for nominee.

“In that sense, Trump has a commanding lead among the rest of the field here in Virginia, which is pretty consistent with national polls,” Bryan Parsons said.

Parsons says people have generally become more cynical over the past few years: The poll found 18% of Virginians approve the way Congress is handling its job.

