Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

New iPhone expected to be unveiled at Apple event

Apple is expected to unveil its newest phone at its September event.
Apple is expected to unveil its newest phone at its September event.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The calendar is about to flip to September, and if tradition holds, Apple is about to make another splash and unveil its new products for the coming year.

The company sent out press invites on Tuesday for an event it will hold in two weeks.

Tech experts said Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The new devices are expected to feature a longer-lasting battery, faster charging and a better camera.

Plus, Apple will offer customers more color choices for their iPhone.

The company also is expected to introduce newer versions of its Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
25-year-old killed, another injured after deadly Chesterfield crash
Hurricane Idalia is now making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Idalia making landfall now
The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail
Fencing comes down around Lee Circle on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Fencing starts to come down at Lee Circle

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
After Tesla relaxes monitoring of drivers using its Autopilot technology, US regulators seek answers
Hurricane Idalia is now making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Idalia making landfall now
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to be sentenced for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2