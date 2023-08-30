Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hurricane Idalia causes airport disruptions across southeast

It’s not just airports down south that feeling the impact
Richmond International Airport breaks record for flying passengers.
By Raven Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Idalia is causing big headaches for air travelers around the country.

With more than 1,000 flights canceled and 2,000 delays, it’s not just airports down south that are feeling the impact of the storm.

FlightAware reports three cancellations and seven delays at Richmond International Airport, with the vast majority involving airports in Georgia and Florida.

“It was rocky coming out, but the pilot did a really good job just letting us know, ‘hey, listen, just where we are at with the weather, it’s going to be choppy coming in,’” Keith Gray said.

Gray barely missed Hurricane Idalia’s impact, hopping on the first flight out of Jacksonville on Wednesday to make it home to Richmond.

“The thing in Jacksonville, it’s not so much about the airport, it’s about the bridges closing down,” Gray said. “So, where we were with the high winds, (it) would have started closing down bridges, and we wouldn’t have been able to get to the airport, so thankfully and luckily, we were able to get out early enough. ... We have some colleagues that are still stuck there. "

The storm battered the southeast, with air travelers in Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando seeing the biggest impacts.

“So, I’m heading back to Denver to see family, and I was originally scheduled to go through Atlanta, Georgia, but that got canceled yesterday so I’m actually heading through Chicago now,” Mo Craddock said.

“I’m supposed to be home, I believe about 10 p.m., but I just got a text message that my flight from Orlando to Dallas has been delayed, so I’m not sure if I will even get out of Orlando tonight,” Veronica Garcia said.

FlightAware reported more than 3,000 flight cancellations and delays as Idalia made landfall.

Veronica Garcia was in Richmond for business and was trying to get home to Dallas.

“More than likely, by the time my flight is scheduled out, more than likely will probably be delayed, so that means I will be in another airport again all day long,” Garcia said.

Not only are flights canceled, but Amtrak has also canceled or is temporarily adjusting service on select routes through the south while the hurricane passes.

