Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield home is deemed a “total loss” after a fire early Wednesday morning.

At 3:00 a.m., Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials received a call for a fire on Delvin Drive and arrived a short time later.

Officials say one person was trapped inside but was able to escape out of the back window.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It took crews almost an hour to put out the fire.

The Fire Marshal is on scene trying to determine where the fire started.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

