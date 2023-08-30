Your Money with Carlson Financial
15-year-old arrested after break-ins in two Richmond neighborhoods

Detectives said the suspect was seen on multiple home security cameras attempting to access...
Detectives said the suspect was seen on multiple home security cameras attempting to access people’s homes.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with attempted breaking and entering after reports of homes being broken into in the Oak Grove and Bellemeade neighborhoods.

Earlier this month, detectives said the suspect was seen on multiple home security cameras attempting to access people’s homes.

“These particular break-ins had been plaguing first and second precincts, generating several reports from each precinct,” said Area 1 Major Don Davenport. “Information we received from the community – especially video from doorbell cameras – proved extremely helpful and we thank the community for their assistance.”

Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

