Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Idalia has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to make landfall in Florida tomorrow.
- One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday evening.
- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Aug. 22 after being released from Henrico County Jail.
- GRTC is hosting a public meeting where community members can learn about the new Downtown Transfer Station.
- Today’s forecast will be humid, with morning fog and clearing afternoon skies. Full forecast >
