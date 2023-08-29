Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing granted bond; placed on house arrest
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Chamberlayne Avenue

The Downtown Transfer Station opens Sept. 10.
GRTC to host public meeting about new Downtown Transfer Station
The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
One dead, another injured in Chesterfield crash