VCU police looking for multiple suspects in catalytic converter thefts

So far, police have arrested one and are looking for three more people involved.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police at Virginia Commonwealth University are looking for three people in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in the area.

In the early morning of Aug. 25, VCU Police say multiple individuals were tampering with cars in N. 10th and E. Clay Streets on the MCV Campus.

Officers responded and apprehended one suspect for theft. Police believe the individual and the other suspects were a part of the catalytic converter thefts.

Two other individuals fled from the area on foot.

A fourth drove away in a silver Audi sedan, pictured below.

A fourth suspect drove away in a silver Audi sedan.(VCU Police)

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspects is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

