Tuesday Forecast: Humid with morning drizzle and fog. Skies brighten this afternoon

Idalia slips to our south, with little impact expected
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity stays up today but starts to fall tomorrow, leading to a dry and pleasant Labor Day Holiday.

Tuesday: HUMID with clouds. Morning fog and drizzle, then some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm possible but unlikely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40% in the morning, drops in the afternoon). Showers likely overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. Lower humidity air starts to arrive during the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (early morning rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Clouds in the morning. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to miss us to the south, but we will have a northeast breeze bringing in cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Clouds should break from west to east in the afternoon as Idalia races away from the NC coast. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows near 60°, highs around 80°. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 90°.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

