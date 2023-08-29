Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Tennessee to honor fallen UVA players during upcoming game

The University of Tennessee will honor the victims of last year’s shooting on UVA Grounds during its season opener against the Cavaliers this weekend.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Tennessee will honor the victims of last year’s shooting on UVA Grounds during its season opener against the Cavaliers this weekend.

During a press conference Monday, August 28, Tennessee’s head coach said the Volunteers will wear a helmet decal to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

There will also be a moment of silence at Nissan Stadium.

“Now we have an opportunity on a national stage to show how resilient the human spirt is. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys play in a way that inspires people, because we know the responsibility we have to the legacies of the ones we lost,” UVA Head Coach Tony Elliott said.

The 12th-ranked Volunteers will take on the Cavaliers at noon Saturday, September 2.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
25-year-old killed, another injured after deadly Chesterfield crash
The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
80mph sustained winds, rapidly strengthening
Hurricane Idalia making landfall now
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail
Fencing comes down around Lee Circle on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Fencing starts to come down at Lee Circle

Latest News

15-year-old Malini Dutta is the first female to start for the high school’s football team.
15-year-old becomes first female to start for Deep Run football team
The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association will host the tournament in Henrico for the sixth...
Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series returns to Henrico
Liberty University mourns loss of football player
9-year-old Marion met Leah after a game last spring.
One Good Thing: Super-fan joins University of Virginia softball team
Chris Buescher raises the Cook Out 400 Trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series...
Chris Buescher wins at Richmond and secures spot in NASCAR playoffs