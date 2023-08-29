SNAP benefits not able to cover full cost of meal, report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a report by the Urban Institute, SNAP benefits do not cover the full cost of a meal.

The cost of a meal in Albemarle County is around $3.35, 23% higher than what SNAP benefits cover. This means that there’ll be a greater demand from food banks and pantries to fill the gaps that SNAP doesn’t cover.

“This is just not a time that we should be looking to cut SNAP further, when families are struggling to make ends meet and they’re facing so many different cost pressures across the economy. Any cuts to SNAP are just going to fall on food banks, and it’s time that we really can’t handle it,” Federation of Virginia Food Banks Executive Director Eddie Oliver said.

The data also suggests that SNAP benefits in nearly 80% of counties nationally are not enough for three full meals a day.

