Runner volunteers medical expertise at Richmond-area events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although an avid runner and volunteer coach, you’ll find Judy Wood on the sidelines at most Sports Backers events standing by in case of an emergency.

Judy spent three decades in pediatrics and emergency care before starting her own mobile medic business with her husband Steve, a retired Henrico Fire batalion chief.

The two took their passion for helping others on the road with Emergency Training Systems providing emergency care at most of Central Virginia’s largest events.

Judy’s presence means the world to so many in Central Virginia, as just one minute could make the difference between life or death.

And Roy Flournoy couldn’t be more grateful for her contributions.

Watch the full Acts of Kindness story here:

