Rare Leatherback sea turtles hatch on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Rare Leatherback sea turtles hatch on Cape Hatteras National Seashore
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in almost two decades, officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say that rare Leatherback sea turtles have hatched on Ocracoke Island.

According to officials with the National Seashore, the Leatherback is the largest of all living turtles and is on the endangered species list. They also said the last time Leatherback sea turtles hatched anywhere along the National Seashore was 17 years ago in 2007. Officials say this is only the fourth known group of Leatherback hatchlings from a Cape Hatteras National Seashore nest since 2000.

The National Seashore first posted about the presence of the nest on June 22 when a Leatherback mother turtle laid 93 eggs in her Ocracoke Island nest.

Officials said the incubation period for Leatherback turtles is 70 days, and that so far 19 hatchlings have emerged from the nest and started their journey towards the ocean.

