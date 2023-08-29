Police searching for suspect in mutliple Richmond mailroom burglaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are looking for a man who they say is a suspect in multiple mailroom burglaries and package thefts in the Shockoe Bottom area.

Detectives are looking for Jamal Bowles, 42, in connection to multiple burglaries in apartment buildings in Shockoe Bottom and a commercial building on Oliver Hill Way.

Bowles is 6′ 1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bowles is asked to contact First Precinct detectives at (804) 646-3602 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.