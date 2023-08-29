Petersburg superintendent discusses new clear backpack policy for students

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On Sept. 5, Petersburg students will return to class for the first day of school with a new clear backpack as part of a policy that aims to enhance safety measures across the division.

“We wanted to make certain we were doing everything to ensure we add that extra layer of support,” Dr. Tamara Sterling told NBC12.

Earlier this month, the school board adopted a new policy requiring K-12 students to carry a clear backpack at school.

“It was very important, but it was also something that our school board was asking us to look into as well,” said Dr. Sterling. “This is something from our school board, our administrators and our teachers. Everyone was on board with it, so it was quite easy to get it before and get it approved.”

Dr. Sterling told NBC12 the policy came out of concerns from parents and community members about safety and violence in and around schools.

“The clear backpacks are going to be initiated for grades K-12 this year, so our students feel a sense of support, as well as our administrators and teachers as they’re coming through the school doors knowing that we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe,” she said.

Other highlights of the clear backpack policy include:

Limited Items and Sizing: Students will be allowed to carry a total of three items. They include one clear backpack and one small bag, no larger than 6″x9″x5″. This additional small bag may be taken either within or outside the backpack. Students may also carry a singular non-clear lunch box.

Backpack Restrictions : While backpacks are allowed during the day at school buildings, auditoriums and gymnasiums, no backpacks will be allowed at athletic events.

Prohibited Items: Mesh backpacks, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size applicable to the one additional bag that may be carried per the policy are prohibited.

Petersburg Schools is the latest school division to pass this policy.

Back in March, Hopewell Schools announced all elementary school students would start to use clear backpacks following several verbal threats.

“I really hope the clear backpack initiative helps to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Sterling.

A measure Dr. Sterling hopes will be proactive.

“It’s easy for us to see, check the backpacks, just a glance, so we’re just really hoping that this have them at least think twice before they bring something that shouldn’t be on campus,” she told NBC12.

Petersburg Schools will distribute the clear backpacks for free to students during their open houses, which are listed below:

Petersburg Schools also launched their new website, which can be accessed by clicking here. You can also read more details about the clear backpack policy here.

