Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

One dead, another injured in Chesterfield crash

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday evening.(WTVG)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday evening.

At about 9:09 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 7200 block of Beach Rd, police said a 2005 Honda Civic was driving north when it collided with a 2018 Subaru Forrester going south.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased’s identity is withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Richmond man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing granted bond; placed on house arrest

Latest News

The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
A Chesterfield woman is still shaken up after a man stole a package as it was being delivered...
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
Human trafficking affects hundreds of people across the commonwealth.
‘Recover Hope’ fundraising to establish 2 year residential recovery program for human trafficking victims
Stock photo
92% of Virginia babies born out of wedlock have fathers IDed on their birth certificates