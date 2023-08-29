One dead, another injured in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday evening.

At about 9:09 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 7200 block of Beach Rd, police said a 2005 Honda Civic was driving north when it collided with a 2018 Subaru Forrester going south.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased’s identity is withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

