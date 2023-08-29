Your Money with Carlson Financial
'It's getting out of control': Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand

A Chesterfield woman is still shaken up after a man stole a package as it was being delivered right in front of her home.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is still shaken up after a man stole a package as it was being delivered right in front of her home.

“It was during the day, it could have been worse, but it’s getting out of control,” Jessica Saenz said.

Saenz said last Thursday, as she was working from home, her FedEx delivery driver knocked on her door frantically, but not because she needed her signature.

“She was crying, and then she said can you open the door? Someone stole your package,” Saenz said.

Saenz said she called the police and looked at her ring camera to see a man pacing step by step with the FedEx worker and snatching the package as soon as she got to Saenz’s front steps.

The man then runs to a BMW parked out front as the worker runs to her car to grab her phone.

“It was unbelievable because it was right outside my house and this guy could have broken in and taken it from me,” Saenz said.

Saenz says she’s lived at her home for two years and has never had an issue with packages being stolen.

“I get packages here all day,” Saenz said. “Even that day, five minutes before the lady showed up, I had three packages from Amazon, and no one was here.”

She feels that this was not random and the person somehow knew the contents of that package was a $1600 iPad for her husband’s work.

“That was a valuable package that needed a signature so for some reason these guys knew it was something high value,” Saenz said.

The delivery driver told police as she was walking up the man claimed the package was his before snatching it.

Saenz says the delivery driver was shaken up but was able to grab the temporary plate numbers on the BMW.

She said she was told the plates were used a month earlier and were associated with another theft.

“Thank god we’re fine but he’s going to keep doing this to other people and that’s just sad,” Saenz said. “I hope the police can find this guy because it’s just not good for our community.”

If you know anything about this incident give Chesterfield Crime Solvers a call at (804) 748 - 0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

