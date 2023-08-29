Henrico breaks ground on Newbridge Firehouse to help with EMS call volume

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County broke ground on a new firehouse on Nine Mile Rd in eastern Henrico.

EMS calls continue sparking in the Highland Springs area, leading to slower response times.

This new firehouse is expected to bring coverage to an underserved community in the middle of other busy fire stations where resources have been stretched thin.

“It’s important because as the community grows, we want to be able to stay ahead of the EMS call trends and be able to develop the infrastructure needed to serve the community moving forward,” Henrico Fire Deputy Chief of Support Services Jason Wood said.

Newbridge Firehouse 23 is the last project on the 2016 bond referendum. Henrico firefighters say it’s a resource this area desperately needs.

“Last year, we went on 54,000 calls. We’re projected to run 59,000 calls this year county-wide,” Henrico Fire Deputy Chief of Community Risk Reduction Douglas Clevert said. “Missing out of 10,000 calls in this area pulls other units away from their district and makes them unavailable for that area.”

Those with the Henrico Fire Department say that if the station existed this past year, they would have seen over 9,200 EMS calls directed to it.

“Anytime we’re opening a new station and adding new resources and units, it’s always a positive for the community,” Clevert said.

The three-bay station will be a state-of-the-art space with individual bunk rooms, a full gym, a kitchen, a day room and other amenities.

“Every time you see a new fire station, know that people are being helped quicker, we can get there faster, and we can do it in a more efficient manner,” Henrico Vice-Chairman Tyrone Nelson said.

It’s a significant investment that costs nearly $12 million that Nelson says is worth every penny, given the sacrifices firefighters make.

“They are life savers, really,” Nelson said. “They are essential to who we are. Every day, they are the ones that keep our communities going.”

“When Firehouse 23 opens, come out and meet your firefighters that are going to be responding to your community,” Clevert said.

Construction is expected to take about a year and a half, with the fire station set to open in February 2025.

