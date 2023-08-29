Your Money with Carlson Financial
GRTC to host public meeting about new Downtown Transfer Station

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC will host a public meeting where Richmonders will learn about the new Downtown Transfer Station opening on Sept. 10.

Right now, Richmonders often have to jump off one bus and run about a block to catch their next one. However, GRTC says the new transfer station is supposed to make it easier for riders by consolidating those transfers into one central location.

The new Downtown Transfer Station will be in an open lot between 8th and Clay Streets.

It has a saw-tooth design which is supposed to make it more efficient for buses to pick up and drop off riders.

This will replace the temporary transfer station along 9th Street that GRTC has been using.

The project took about a year to complete and cost $2.2 million.

GRTC’s public meeting will be held Tuesday night at the Main Library starting at 5:30 p.m.

