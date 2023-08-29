Your Money with Carlson Financial
Gov. Youngkin calls special session to finalize budget amendments

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling lawmakers back to Richmond to finalize amendments to the two-year state budget.

Tuesday afternoon, he announced a special session that will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

It can’t come soon enough for local governments and other organizations that depend on state funding.

They are still waiting to learn what’s included in the budget deal announced last week.

Blue Ridge PBS is a good example.

The public television station relies on funding from the state, and CEO Will Anderson says he and his staff “have been sitting on pins and needles,” as they wait for word from Richmond.

“We know there’s a budget, but we don’t know what that means or where we are in the budget, or what the details are so, literally it’s our life blood so we’re waiting,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a waiting game.”

“And it seems like a lot of elected officials, if you talk to them, they’ll say I don’t know. I know what it was when we left,” added WDBJ7 Political Analyst and Blue Ridge PBS Host Bob Denton. “Are they going to be able to bring amendments? Will there be further refinement throughout?”

