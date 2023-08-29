Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fencing starts to come down at Lee Circle

Fencing around the circle where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood could soon be coming down.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews were seen on Monument Avenue on Tuesday removing the fencing around Lee Circle.

At the spot where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood, crews have been working to install landscaping within the traffic circle at the intersection of Monument and Allen avenues.

Fencing comes down around Lee Circle on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Fencing comes down around Lee Circle on Tuesday, Aug. 29.(WWBT)

According to previous reports, crews prepared the ground and installed an irrigation system late spring into early summer. Then crews installed plants during the summer.

The Lee statue was removed from the area in September 2021, more than 130 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Caption

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam announced intentions to remove the state from state-owned property in 2020 following the protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd.

In 2021, he won the right to take it down after more than a year in litigation.

More than $2 million was spent removing the statue.

