Driver charged with DUI after striking a police cruiser in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is charged with DUI after striking a police cruiser in Prince William County over the weekend.

#DRIVESOBER: On Aug. 27, a #PWCPD officer was driving a marked police SUV when their cruiser was struck by a pickup truck in area of the PW Pkwy & Wellington Rd just before 1:30 am. The other driver was arrested for DUI. Thankfully only minor injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/6NwKAPrddF — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 29, 2023

Police say just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, an officer driving a marked police SUV was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Prince William Parkway and Wellington Road.

Police say there were only minor injuries reported.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and charged with DUI.

