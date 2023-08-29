Driver charged with DUI after striking a police cruiser in Prince William
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is charged with DUI after striking a police cruiser in Prince William County over the weekend.
Police say just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, an officer driving a marked police SUV was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Prince William Parkway and Wellington Road.
Police say there were only minor injuries reported.
The driver of the pickup truck was arrested and charged with DUI.
