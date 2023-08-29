Your Money with Carlson Financial
Down power lines, signals shuts down portion of Route 360 in Hanover

VDOT says closures are expected to last until about 6 p.m.
VDOT says closures are expected to last until about 6 p.m.(KPLC (Canva))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect to be rerouted after a crash causes down power lines and signals on Route 360 in Hanover.

VDOT says the incident happened near Brandy Creek Drive.

All eastbound travel lanes and the left westbound turn lane near Brandy Creek are closed.

VDOT says closures are expected to last until about 6 p.m., and drivers should seek alternate routes.

