Down power lines, signals shuts down portion of Route 360 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers can expect to be rerouted after a crash causes down power lines and signals on Route 360 in Hanover.

VDOT says the incident happened near Brandy Creek Drive.

All eastbound travel lanes and the left westbound turn lane near Brandy Creek are closed.

VDOT says closures are expected to last until about 6 p.m., and drivers should seek alternate routes.

