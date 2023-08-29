Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Cape Hatteras National Seashore closing campgrounds ahead of Idalia

The National Park Service is closing several campgrounds.
The National Park Service is closing several campgrounds.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Some campgrounds on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will close tomorrow due to Hurricane Idalia.

The National Park Service says it is closely monitoring the projected path of the storm, with heavy rainfall and strong winds predicted to start as early as late Wednesday.

The Seashore’s Ocracoke, Cape Point, and Frisco campgrounds will close tomorrow and will reopen after post-storm assessments are completed.

Visitors are being warned that off-road vehicle routes on both Hatteras and Ocracoke islands may be impassable until this weekend, while swimmers should stay out of the ocean due to life-threatening rip currents.

A two-mile stretch of the beach, between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive should be avoided due to vulnerable houses that could be damaged by rough surf and strong winds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died, and another was injured in a crash on Beach Road in Chesterfield Monday...
25-year-old killed, another injured after deadly Chesterfield crash
Hurricane Idalia is now making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Idalia making landfall now
The incident capture on a Ring camera happened last week.
‘It’s getting out of control’: Man steals package out of FedEx workers hand
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police: Missing Henrico woman disappears after being released from jail
Fencing comes down around Lee Circle on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Fencing starts to come down at Lee Circle

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Augusta Forestry Center manager Josh McLaughlin talks about tree seedlings.
Virginians can soon go nuts for state acorn collection program
Hurricane Idalia is now making landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Idalia making landfall now
Officials say crews responded to a fire on Delvin Drive at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire
At 3:00 a.m., Chesterfield Fire & EMS officials received a call for a fire on Delvin Drive and...
Chesterfield home deemed “total loss” after fire