Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘Your Fair, Your Way’; State Fair of Virginia returns Friday, September 22

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline...
The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts over 225,000 fairgoers.(State fair of Virginia)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The State Fair of Virginia is back, bringing unique ways for you and your family to have fun.

Starting Friday, September 22, through Sunday, October 1, farming fun will take over the State Fair of Virginia with new agriculture activities and attractions for everyone to enjoy

The 10-day event will kick off at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Your Fair, Your Way,” will highlight agriculture in Virginia.

Fairgoers will have a chance to enjoy various activities and displays that will offer a look into the world of agriculture. This includes farming, milking demonstrations, bird displays, hatching chicks and other farm animals.

“The State Fair is the perfect place to learn about where your food comes from,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, the fair’s manager of agriculture education and strategic partnerships programming.

Fairgoers will be allowed to see popular Virginia crops like tobacco, peanuts and soybeans, as well as giant pumpkins, squashes and watermelons in the horticulture tent.

Other interactive activities include the newly enhanced Natural Resources exhibit, which features colorful displays and wildlife species found across Virginia.

School field trips are welcome. Students will be allowed to discover the everyday heroes behind their food with the State Fair’s first “Ag Superhero Trading Card” series, featuring 14 Virginia agriculturalists and related lesson plans for teachers.

Also, during the fair, the Youth Livestock Program will host Livestock competitions at the Equine & Livestock Complex. The contest will challenge four selected Master Showmen to compete with beef cattle, meat goats, sheep and swine. New categories include “Supreme Overall Showman”.

The Sale of Champions, also known as one of the highlights of the livestock competitions, will take place on Saturday, September 30. All proceeds from the sale will go towards the State Fair of Virginia Youth Scholarship Program.

The fair has also committed to helping communities in need with fluid milk sales that will benefit the Federation of Virginia Food Banks’ “Milk for Good” program. The program provides much-needed milk to food pantries across the state.

Thomsen encourages fairgoers of all ages to explore this year’s festivities and “celebrate Virginia’s No. 1 industry” at the State Fair of Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 1.

For more information about the Virginia State Fair or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
A New Kent man died in a Hanover County crash early Saturday morning.
24-year-old dies in Hanover crash

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
The health system claims Anthem BCBS owes “more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and...
Bon Secours files $93M lawsuit against Anthem BCBS for outstanding Virginia claims
Khaleesi Cuthriell
Augusta trial underway for man accused of murdering Khaleesi Cuthriell
A weeklong trial for Travis Ryan Brown is underway in Augusta Circuit Court.
Trial underway for man accused of murdering Khaleesi Cuthriell