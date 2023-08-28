‘Your Fair, Your Way’; State Fair of Virginia returns Friday, September 22

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The State Fair of Virginia is back, bringing unique ways for you and your family to have fun.

Starting Friday, September 22, through Sunday, October 1, farming fun will take over the State Fair of Virginia with new agriculture activities and attractions for everyone to enjoy

The 10-day event will kick off at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Your Fair, Your Way,” will highlight agriculture in Virginia.

Fairgoers will have a chance to enjoy various activities and displays that will offer a look into the world of agriculture. This includes farming, milking demonstrations, bird displays, hatching chicks and other farm animals.

“The State Fair is the perfect place to learn about where your food comes from,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, the fair’s manager of agriculture education and strategic partnerships programming.

Fairgoers will be allowed to see popular Virginia crops like tobacco, peanuts and soybeans, as well as giant pumpkins, squashes and watermelons in the horticulture tent.

Other interactive activities include the newly enhanced Natural Resources exhibit, which features colorful displays and wildlife species found across Virginia.

School field trips are welcome. Students will be allowed to discover the everyday heroes behind their food with the State Fair’s first “Ag Superhero Trading Card” series, featuring 14 Virginia agriculturalists and related lesson plans for teachers.

Also, during the fair, the Youth Livestock Program will host Livestock competitions at the Equine & Livestock Complex. The contest will challenge four selected Master Showmen to compete with beef cattle, meat goats, sheep and swine. New categories include “Supreme Overall Showman”.

The Sale of Champions, also known as one of the highlights of the livestock competitions, will take place on Saturday, September 30. All proceeds from the sale will go towards the State Fair of Virginia Youth Scholarship Program.

The fair has also committed to helping communities in need with fluid milk sales that will benefit the Federation of Virginia Food Banks’ “Milk for Good” program. The program provides much-needed milk to food pantries across the state.

Thomsen encourages fairgoers of all ages to explore this year’s festivities and “celebrate Virginia’s No. 1 industry” at the State Fair of Virginia.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 1.

For more information about the Virginia State Fair or to purchase tickets, click here.

