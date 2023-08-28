Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- The owner of No Limit Towing returns to court today. Sherral Crawley was indicted for stealing at least 16 cars.
- Richmond Police are searching for whoever shot a teenager Sunday night.
- Today marks 60 years since the March on Washington.
- Today’s forecast will be humid, with a soaking rain likely. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.