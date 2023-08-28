Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

2 people hospitalized after fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, authorities say

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A fire rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, Monday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard around 8:46 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Images from the scene of the crash show a building with a burned roof.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Latest News

FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and...
Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing granted bond; placed on house arrest
Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say