Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Shelter-in-place ordered at UNC due to threat of ‘armed, dangerous person’ on campus

The initial alert for an “armed, dangerous person” was issued just after 1 p.m.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.(UNC-CH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. The alert has remained active since.

CBS affiliate WNCN reported a large police presence was on scene, including officers patrolling with guns drawn.

The school is urging anyone off campus to stay away.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
A New Kent man died in a Hanover County crash early Saturday morning.
24-year-old dies in Hanover crash

Latest News

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline...
‘Your Fair, Your Way’: State Fair of Virginia returns in September
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
The health system claims Anthem BCBS owes “more than $93 million in outstanding unpaid and...
Bon Secours files $93M lawsuit against Anthem BCBS for outstanding Virginia claims
Khaleesi Cuthriell
Augusta trial underway for man accused of murdering Khaleesi Cuthriell