Separate ticket now required for Halloween Haunt, park officials say

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Big changes are coming for fans of Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt - you will now need a separate ticket to get in on the Halloween fun.

In years past, guests with a daily ticket were able to attend Halloween Haunt with regular admission.

However, Kings Dominion announced Sunday that guests will now need a separate ticket to go to Haunt.

“Pre-K, Gold, Platinum and Prestige Season Passes include unlimited fall daytime visits and Halloween Haunt visits. Silver Season Pass includes unlimited fall daytime visits but not Halloween Haunt admission. Silver Passholders will need a separate ticket for Halloween Haunt, or they may upgrade their season pass to get unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt,” park officials said in a Facebook post.

Halloween Haunt starts Sept. 22.

