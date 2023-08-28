Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says

Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.(Source: Rite Aid Handout/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shares of Rite Aid plunged Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that the pharmacy giant is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

According to the newspaper, Rite Aid is expected to file for Chapter 11 within weeks.

Declaring bankruptcy would halt lawsuits against the company related to the opioid epidemic.

In a Justice Department lawsuit against Rite Aid, authorities accuse the pharmacy chain of filling hundreds of thousands of unlawful prescriptions between 2014 and 2019.

The complaint alleges the company ignored red flags and helped fuel America’s opioid epidemic.

A Rite Aid representative didn’t respond to a request for comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report about bankruptcy preparations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Latest News

Someone broke a window close to where a child was sleeping, the man who lives at the home said.
Hate crime investigation opened after home, vehicles vandalized in Alabama
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing granted bond; placed on house arrest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say