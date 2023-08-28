Richmond man found shot to death in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Just before 5:00 a.m., officers were called to West Baker Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Temetrius Coker, shot to death in the roadway.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Right now, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

