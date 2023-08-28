Your Money with Carlson Financial
Report: Virginia ranked 4th worst state for road rage

(FILE)
(FILE)(KKTV)
By Destini Harris
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia ranks among the top four states experiencing incidents of road rage, according to a report by Forbes Advisor.

“Virginia actually stood out as being the state with the third highest percentage of drivers who reported that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them, with 50.5% of drivers reporting that they’ve experienced this,” Zoi Galarraga with Forbes Advisor said Monday, August 28.

According to Galarraga, almost 90% of drivers in the commonwealth say they’ve been yelled at or verbally threatened. Around 79% of drivers say someone honked at them in frustration.

“In terms of how dangerous confrontational driving can be, of course, it increases your risk of getting into a car accident,” she said.

Galarraga says road rage is most likely to happen on city streets, followed by freeways and highways. Other common spots are in parking lots and at intersections.

Top five worst states for road rages, according to Forbes Advisor are:

  1. Arizona, which is also ranked the second worst for the percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road.
  2. Rhode Island, where drivers are most likely to hear insults, curses and threats.
  3. West Virginia, where you’re most likely to be tailgated.
  4. Virginia
  5. Oklahoma, where 60% of drivers said they “very frequently” experience road rage from others.

Click here for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

