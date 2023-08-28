Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police searching for suspect who shot teenager

Richmond Police responded to the call, but believe the teen may have been shot in Mechanicsville
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday(WTVG)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The search is on for whoever shot a teenager on Sunday.

Richmond Police found that teen around 6:45 p.m. on Coalter Street. However, officers say they believe he may have been shot somewhere else, possibly in Mechanicsville, a while before the 911 call.

The teen is expected to recover. Police have not released any information about who may have pulled the trigger.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A storm that will likely become Imelda is expected to track near the Carolina coast by...
Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Hurricane Idalia in Gulf of Mexico
The season-opening football game between Huguenot High School and Thomas Jefferson High School...
Huguenot-Thomas Jefferson football game canceled after threat
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
2 people hurt in shooting at Mega Bodega
Police outside of the elementary school.
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of South Carolina 19-year-old

Latest News

Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
Deputies say 24-year-old Jonathan Batkins died at the scene.
24-year-old dies in Hanover crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A storm that will likely become Imelda is expected to track near the Carolina coast by...
Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Hurricane Idalia in Gulf of Mexico