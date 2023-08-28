Police searching for suspect who shot teenager

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The search is on for whoever shot a teenager on Sunday.

Richmond Police found that teen around 6:45 p.m. on Coalter Street. However, officers say they believe he may have been shot somewhere else, possibly in Mechanicsville, a while before the 911 call.

The teen is expected to recover. Police have not released any information about who may have pulled the trigger.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.