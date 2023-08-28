Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Owner of No Limit Towing due back in court for bond hearing

Police started investigating Crawley last year for complaints about illegal towing practices, including overcharging people and towing cars from private lots.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of No Limit Towing is back in court Monday morning.

Sherral Crawley is currently behind bars facing charges for allegedly stealing at least 16 cars.

During Monday’s court hearing, a judge will reconsider whether or not to grant Crawley bond.

Crawley was last in court over a week ago. During that court appearance, Crawley claimed she didn’t steal anything and argued this should be a civil case.

She was denied bond by a judge who said she already had 22 felony convictions. Crawley is currently facing 17 counts of grand larceny with 16 victims.

Police started investigating Crawley last year for complaints about illegal towing practices, including overcharging people and towing cars from private lots.

However, during the investigation, police say they found out Crawley was actually stealing some of those cars.

Officers raided No Limit Towing earlier this month and tried to arrest Crawley.

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.(WWBT)

She eventually turned herself in but claimed she did not know these charges existed or that anyone was looking for her.

Crawley’s hearing is set for 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Latest News

Police started investigating Crawley last year for complaints about illegal towing practices,...
Owner of No Limit Towing due back in court for bond hearing
First Law Enforcement Safety Seminar with the Autism Society of Central VA educates community
Law Enforcement Safety Seminar educates & unites Autism community
Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says it’s vital for officers to understand signs of Autism,...
Law Enforcement Safety Seminar educates & unites Autism community
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today