Owner of No Limit Towing due back in court for bond hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of No Limit Towing is back in court Monday morning.

Sherral Crawley is currently behind bars facing charges for allegedly stealing at least 16 cars.

During Monday’s court hearing, a judge will reconsider whether or not to grant Crawley bond.

Crawley was last in court over a week ago. During that court appearance, Crawley claimed she didn’t steal anything and argued this should be a civil case.

She was denied bond by a judge who said she already had 22 felony convictions. Crawley is currently facing 17 counts of grand larceny with 16 victims.

Police started investigating Crawley last year for complaints about illegal towing practices, including overcharging people and towing cars from private lots.

However, during the investigation, police say they found out Crawley was actually stealing some of those cars.

Officers raided No Limit Towing earlier this month and tried to arrest Crawley.

Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11. (WWBT)

She eventually turned herself in but claimed she did not know these charges existed or that anyone was looking for her.

Crawley’s hearing is set for 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.