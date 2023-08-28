Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Monday Forecast: Humid with a soaking rain likely

Widespread 1/2 to 1″ expected. SLOW drying trend after today
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Numerous slow moving showers and thunderstorms are likely today. The end of the week is looking sunny, dry, and comfortable with a taste of fall!

Monday: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Expect slow moving downpours. 1/2 to 1 1/2″ rain is likely. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. A few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy start, with decreasing afternoon clouds. Lower humidity air starts to arrive. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to miss us to the south, but we will have a northeast breeze bringing in cooler temperatures. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 90s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf
Numerous downpours likely on Monday
Numerous downpours likely on Monday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: High rain chance on Monday into Tuesday, then drying out
Showers and a few stronger storms possible tonight
Showers and a few stronger storms possible tonight