Monday Forecast: Humid with a soaking rain likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Numerous slow moving showers and thunderstorms are likely today. The end of the week is looking sunny, dry, and comfortable with a taste of fall!

Monday: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Expect slow moving downpours. 1/2 to 1 1/2″ rain is likely. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. A few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy start, with decreasing afternoon clouds. Lower humidity air starts to arrive. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to miss us to the south, but we will have a northeast breeze bringing in cooler temperatures. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 90s.

