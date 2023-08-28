Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Liberty University warning parents and students of scam caller

Liberty University warns students and parents of scam calls
Liberty University warns students and parents of scam calls(MGN)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University (LU) is warning students and parents to be aware of a scam call going around campus.

LU’s Security and Public Safety reported on Facebook they are aware of a person claiming to be a sergeant with the university police department.

This person is calling parents and telling them their child has been arrested and payment is required for a bail bondsman.

LU says these calls have happened around 2:30 in the morning.

If you think the call is real, ask for the officer’s name and badge number, hang up and call dispatch at 434-592-7641 and request to be transferred back to the officer you spoke with.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Latest News

Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing due back in court for bond hearing
Police started investigating Crawley last year for complaints about illegal towing practices,...
Owner of No Limit Towing due back in court for bond hearing
First Law Enforcement Safety Seminar with the Autism Society of Central VA educates community
Law Enforcement Safety Seminar educates & unites Autism community
Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says it’s vital for officers to understand signs of Autism,...
Law Enforcement Safety Seminar educates & unites Autism community
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today