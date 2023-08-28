Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘I just like to help people’: 7-year-old organizes backpack drive for students in need

Gregory Carey is already saving up his birthday money to buy supplies for next year’s backpack drive
A 7-year-old boy from King and Queen County spent his summer organizing a backpack drive to help out students from King and Queen County.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 7-year-old boy from King and Queen County spent his summer organizing a backpack drive to help out students in the county.

Backpack Drive
Backpack Drive(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I just like to help people,” said Gregory Carey, who attends second grade at Lawson-Marriott Elementary School.

This motto inspired Carey to start the drive and “make sure everyone has a bookbag.”

The idea flourished after a conversation with his mom, Candace.

“What ended up happening was he had one of his bookbags that didn’t last, so we had to go out and buy a bookbag for him, and he said, ‘What about all the other kids that don’t have bookbags that last them all year?’” said Candace Carey. “I said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’”

The question opened up an opportunity for Gregory to start his backpack drive.

Backpack Drive Flier
Backpack Drive Flier(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I typed up a flier. I posted the flier to Facebook, shared it with some friends, and money started rolling in, people started messaging me, how can I help, how can I donate,” said Candace Carey.

Over the summer, those donations helped Gregory buy over 200 backpacks.

“We also had donations of school supplies as well,” said Candace Carey.

Last week, Gregory filled a cafeteria table with those backpacks and school supplies to hand out during Back to School Night at Lawson-Marriott Elementary School.

“I felt happy,” said Gregory.

A moment bringing not only a smile to Gregory’s face but to his peers as well.

Gregory Backpack Giveaway
Gregory Backpack Giveaway(Source;King and Queen County Schoo | King and Queen County Schools)

“A lot of people in the community were like, oh, thank you because I couldn’t find any more glue sticks, or I didn’t find enough glue sticks or thanks for the bookbag,” said Candace Carey.

Gregory plans to continue this yearly giveaway and saved $290 of his birthday money to do it all again next summer.

“I want him to always remember that you know, being kind to people, good things come back to you,” said Candace Carey.

A lesson going beyond the textbook to show how a helping hand can make a difference.

“I wanted him to understand that you don’t need all the money in the world to be able to go out here and help people that’s in need or people who you love or just help the community, just be generous,” said Candace Carey. “That’s what we need in this world, and that’s what our kids need to learn.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call about a person shot in Gilpin...
Richmond man found shot to death in Gilpin Court
A teenager is expected to recover after he was shot Sunday
Police searching for suspect who shot teenager
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to stay well south of Virginia, with no direct impacts in RVA.
Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into major hurricane in the Gulf
Sherral Crawley faces multiple charges of vehicle theft in Richmond.
Owner of No Limit Towing granted bond; placed on house arrest

Latest News

Centerville Small Area Plan pushback
Goochland residents disagree with draft of Centerville Small Area Plan
Bon Secours is suing Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, alleging the insurance company has failed...
Bon Secours files $93M lawsuit against Anthem BCBS for outstanding Virginia claims
A 7-year-old boy from King and Queen County spent his summer organizing a backpack drive to...
‘I just like to help people’: 7-year-old organizes backpack drive for students in need
A judge grants bond to the business owner accused of running a crooked scheme to steal cars,...
Owner of No Limit Towing granted $75,000 bond and house arrest