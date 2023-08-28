Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Wilmington woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

$5 ‘Lincoln’ scratch-off ticket
$5 ‘Lincoln’ scratch-off ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman won the last $200,000 prize from the $5 ‘Lincoln’ scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

According to the announcement, Lorette Holliday bought her lucky ticket from the Sam’s Superette on S 6th Street in Wilmington.

“I looked at it about four or five times to make sure it was real and not a dream,” Holliday said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Holliday says that she already knows what she is going to buy with her winnings.

“I want to get one of those La-Z-Boy chairs,” she said. “That’s the main thing I want.”

At lottery headquarters, Holliday took home $142,501 following required state and federal tax withholdings.

“The Lincoln game debuted in September with six $200,000 top prizes,” the NC Education Lottery release states. “Since Holliday won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section.”

