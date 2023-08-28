Your Money with Carlson Financial
Goochland residents disagree with draft of Centerville Small Area Plan

“We don’t want to be another Short Pump.”
Many in Goochland are worried their rural community will someday become the next Short pump.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland residents are pushing back on the 28-page Centerville Small Area Plan document, showing residents how their hometown could be changing over the next 20 years.

They want their rural town to stay rural.

”It will change the complete character of the area,” said Goochland County resident Steven Schawarch.

He said he and his neighbors are concerned future developments in the area will bring in heavy traffic.

“We want a lower density area, we want to have something different, we want to be Centerville, we don’t want to be another Short Pump,” Schawarch said.

Concerns started rising after the I-64 Short Pump interchange project moved ahead. That project means a new exit ramp closer to the Goochland County line.

“When you have six-story buildings right across the street from homes with half-acre lots, then you’ve completely lost any sort of rural character to the area,” Schawarch said.

Meanwhile, the Centerville District Supervisor, Charlie Vaughter, told NBC12 the plan isn’t set in stone. It’s simply a guideline for managing future growth.

“It’s not a commitment. It is an idea for aesthetics for sizing for scale, to make sure Goochland is unique and that we do not have an extension,” said Vaughter. “We never become an extension of Short Pump, Henrico and the like.”

The community can give feedback at a public meeting in October, and a vote could be made in December.

