Falling for fun! Here’s a list of fall events in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures may still be warm, but the time for pumpkin spice, candy apples and cozy sweaters has arrived.

The fall season officially begins at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Temperatures will drop, and plant life will slow down, but that doesn’t mean you have to.

Here is a list of fun Fall events near you.

September

Saturday, September 9, from 11 .am. to 5 p.m.

The Park RVA - 2601 Durham St Richmond, VA 23220

Friday, Saturday & Sunday only

Friday, September 8 - Tuesday, October 31 (Hours vary by day)

Busch Gardens - 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard Williamsburg, VA 23185

Saturday & Sunday only

Saturday, September 23 - Sunday, October 29 (Hours vary by day)

Busch Gardens - 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard Williamsburg, VA 23185

Saturday, September 16, from Noon to 8 p.m.

Dogwood Dell Amphitheater - 600 South Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond, VA 23220

The event is free to attend.

Friday, September 22 - Sunday, October 1 (10 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Meadow Event Park - 13191 Dawn Blvd. Doswell, VA 23047

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1, and can be purchased here or in person.

Friday, September 22, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Saturday, September 23, 2023, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Maymont Park - Carriage House Lawn - 1700 Hampton Street

Tickets are now on sale; click here to learn more.

Saturday, September 30th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Sunday, October 1st, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

300 John Carlyle St. in Alexandria, VA

Admission cost is free

Friday, September 29, 12 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, September 30, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Oceanfront between 1st – 33rd streets

Sunday, September 24, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond, VA

Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Legend Brewing Company, Richmond, VA

October

Saturday & Sunday only

Saturday, September 23 - Sunday, October 29, from Noon to 5 p.m.

Kings Dominion - 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047

Friday, Saturday & Sunday only

Friday, September 22 - Sunday, October 29, from 6 p.m. to Midnight

Kings Dominion - 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047

Saturday, October 7, from Noon - 6 p.m.

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Historic Ginter Park - 3602 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222

The event is free to attend.

Saturday, October 7 - Sunday, October 8

2nd Street, Downtown Richmond, Virginia

Friday, October 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, October 14, from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. & Sunday, October 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Browns Island, Richmond Virginia

Friday, October 20, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. & Saturday, October 21, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Farm Bureau Center, Meadow Event Park, Doswell, Virginia

Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1800 Lakeside AvenueRichmond, Virginia 23228

Saturday, October 21, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Arthur Ashe Boulevard, from Leigh Street (by Movieland Theater) to Broad Street.

Thursday, October 19 – Sunday, November 12

Maymont - 1000 Westover Road Richmond, VA 23220

November

Saturday, November 04, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Art Factory Play Cafe & Party Place - 4810 Market Square Lane, Midlothian,VA,

